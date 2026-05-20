Kieran Trippier in talks to join Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and it appears that he is in talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United were prepared to sell Kieran Trippier during the winter window as well. However, the veteran full-back has seen out the season and will depart from St. James’ Park as a free agent this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are now aiming to seal a bargain move for the Englishman, as per Sebastien Vidal. The Black Country outfit have been relegated from the Premier League, but they are looking to add more experience and quality to the team. The 35-year-old Newcastle United defender could be a very useful acquisition for them.

Trippier will be available as a free agent, and he could prove to be a bargain. His £12 million signing has been very useful for Newcastle, but he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at Newcastle will not have benefitted him. Taking a step back and moving to the lower league could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

The 35-year-old could get more opportunities with Wolves in the Championship. He has been linked with multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS as well. It remains to be seen what the player decides. Continuing in England could be an attractive option for the experienced full-back.

Trippier is unlikely to get opportunities in the Premier League. It would be ideal for him to move to the EFL Championship with Wolves. It remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.

Wolves could use someone like Trippier

Wolves will be thoroughly disappointed with their relegation from the Premier League this season, but they will look to bounce back quickly. They need to plug the team’s weaknesses during the summer transfer window. Adding someone like Trippier to the team would be a wise decision.

The former English international has the quality and the experience to succeed in the Championship, and he could add a new dimension to the team. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is exceptional with his delivery and crossing.

Also Read: Three potential replacements for Kieran Trippier

The 35-year-old defender has four assists to his name this season. His numbers could improve when he is playing regularly. He has played for big clubs like Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, and he knows what it takes to consistently compete at a high level. Apart from his quality, his experience and leadership could prove to be vital for the Midlands club.