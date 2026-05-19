Real Madrid eye Josh Acheampong as Dani Carvajal replacement

Real Madrid are interested in signing 20-year-old Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong in the summer transfer window.

Josh Acheampong has been an important squad player for Chelsea this season, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Real Madrid. Along with Real Madrid, he has also been linked to clubs like Liverpool.

The Spanish giants are looking to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, and they have identified the Chelsea wonderkid as a target, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes. The Englishman is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a quality defender with the right guidance.

Acheampong can operate as a right-back as well as a central defender. His versatility would be a bonus for Real Madrid, particularly at a time when Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba face an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Merengues have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential. The opportunity to play for one of the best clubs in the world could be exciting for the young defender, especially if he does not receive regular game time at Chelsea.

However, he needs regular opportunities to develop further, and he must seek assurance of game time before joining a new club. At Chelsea, he has been given limited first-team opportunities. The promising defender has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season, and he has scored twice.

Real Madrid losing faith in Alexander-Arnold?

Real Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer last summer, and he was expected to take over from Dani Carvajal as the undisputed first-choice right-back. However, he has failed to impress and struggled to secure regular opportunities. It seems that Real Madrid are not quite convinced of his quality.

Jose Mourinho is set to be appointed as the club’s next manager, and the Portuguese tactician prefers defensively reliable players at the back. Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to be an important option for him. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to make a move for the Chelsea player.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and Chelsea need to keep players like him at the club if they want to build a formidable team. The West London outfit will be hoping to push for league titles and the UEFA Champions League in the coming seasons. They cannot afford to sell their best young players.