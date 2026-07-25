Aston Villa ready to pay record fee to sign Nicolas Jackson

Aston Villa are prepared to pay a record transfer fee to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with Unai Emery identifying the Senegal international as his priority attacking target ahead of the new season.

Reports from TEAMtalk suggest positive discussions have already taken place, and Jackson is open to a reunion with the manager who handed him his breakthrough at Villarreal.

Emery is believed to be keen on adding another proven Premier League forward, and Jackson has emerged as the standout candidate after establishing himself at Chelsea despite facing fierce competition for a starting place.

The 25-year-old carries 62 goals in club football and remains highly regarded for his pace, movement and ability to stretch opposition defences. Although Chelsea have strengthened their attacking options, Jackson is still viewed as an important asset, meaning Villa would need to table a substantial offer to convince the London club to sell.

A transfer would require Villa to surpass their current club-record signing, underlining the level of confidence Emery has in the striker. The Spaniard knows Jackson well from their time together at Villarreal, where the forward developed into one of La Liga’s most exciting young attackers before earning his move to Stamford Bridge.

That existing relationship could prove crucial in negotiations, and Jackson is understood to be receptive to working with Emery once again, believing the Villa boss played a major role in his development during his formative years in Spain.

Jackson to replace Watkins?

The pursuit also raises fresh questions about the future of Villa’s current attacking options. Ollie Watkins has been linked with interest from several clubs this summer, and transfer speculation surrounds Watkins. While Villa are not actively pushing the England international towards the exit, significant interest could alter the club’s transfer plans before the window closes.

Villa’s financial position has also improved following major outgoing deals this summer, potentially giving the club greater flexibility to pursue marquee signings. Emery is eager to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, and adding a striker of Jackson’s profile would represent another statement of intent.

Negotiations are expected to continue in the coming days, with Villa hopeful that their strong relationship with the player and Emery’s influence can help secure an agreement. Should a deal be completed, it would not only represent the biggest transfer fee in Aston Villa’s history but also signal the club’s determination to establish themselves among the Premier League’s elite.