Chelsea demanding £65 million for Nicolas Jackson amid Aston Villa links

Chelsea are demanding £65 million for Nicolas Jackson as Aston Villa monitor the Senegalese striker’s situation ahead of a potential move.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for Nicolas Jackson, but only if interested clubs are willing to meet their £65 million valuation.

The West London club’s asking price is over double of the £32 million they paid to sign him from Villarreal. Jackson’s future at Chelsea has become uncertain following significant changes to the club’s attacking department.

Increased competition for places has raised questions over whether the former Villarreal forward will continue to play a prominent role at Stamford Bridge, despite showing flashes of quality since arriving in West London. He also spent the 2025/26 season away from the West London club, with Bayern Munich signing him on a season-long loan deal.

Aston Villa’s reported interest is hardly surprising given Unai Emery’s previous relationship with Jackson. The Spanish manager handed the striker opportunities during their time together at Villarreal, and Emery is understood to prize Jackson’s pace and ability to progress play in transition, attributes that suit Villa’s attacking system. That familiarity could make the West Midlands club a serious contender if they decide to formalise their interest.

However, Chelsea are not under any pressure to sell. The Blues are believed to value Jackson highly and are unwilling to sanction a cut-price departure. Their £65 million asking price reflects both the player’s long-term potential and the club’s desire to maximise value if an acceptable offer arrives.

Can Aston Villa afford a deal for Jackson?

The valuation could prove a stumbling block for Aston Villa, who will have to weigh up whether Jackson represents the right investment as they continue to shape their squad for the new campaign. While the Birmingham-based club have ambitious plans, matching Chelsea’s demands would require a significant financial commitment.

Chelsea, meanwhile, appear determined to avoid weakening their squad unless their valuation is fully met. Instead, the Blues are prepared to keep him unless a suitable bid convinces them otherwise. Recent reports have claimed that he is ready to fight for his future at the club.

For Aston Villa, the coming weeks could determine whether their interest develops into formal negotiations. Emery is expected to strengthen several areas of his squad before the transfer window closes, and adding another striker remains one of the options under consideration. Villa’s pursuit will ultimately depend on whether Chelsea’s £65 million ask proves realistic or becomes a barrier to a deal as the window tightens.