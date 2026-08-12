Jonathan David in talks with Aston Villa, Crystal Palace

Jonathan David is in talks to leave Serie A club Juventus in the summer transfer window, with the Bianconeri ready to cash in on him.

According to a report by Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in Jonathan David. The two Premier League clubs are keen on bolstering their offensive units by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Juventus centre-forward.

Per Tuttosport, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have held talks to sign the former LOSC Lille striker, with Juventus demanding €20 million to part ways with him. However, the player’s wage demands may be a stumbling block, as he wants to pocket €6 million-a-year wages plus bonuses of €2 million per season.

How has Jonathan David fared at Juventus?

Jonathan David has struggled to make his mark since joining Juventus from LOSC Lille in a Bosman move last summer. The 26-year-old arrived at the Allianz Stadium with lofty expectations after establishing himself as one of Ligue 1’s most prolific attackers during his spell with Les Dogues. He made a promising debut, scoring against Parma in his Serie A bow, but has since underperformed in Turin.

The Canadian international has managed only eight goals and five assists in 46 outings across all competitions for Juventus thus far, showing only intermittent form despite the weight of expectation placed upon him. However, David’s stock remains high, with Aston Villa and Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will David seal a Premier League transfer this summer?

Aston Villa’s pursuit of Jonathan David is understandable given their recent transfer activity. The Villans signed Tammy Abraham in January, but the Englishman has made little impression since his arrival. Additionally, talismanic forward Ollie Watkins is now in his early thirties, and recent reports have linked him with a move away from Villa Park. Adding another established centre-forward to their ranks would provide tactical flexibility and reduce reliance on an ageing core.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, maintain a long-standing interest in David, having previously explored moves to sign him. Like Aston Villa, Palace bolstered their attack in January with the arrival of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future at Selhurst Park uncertain, the Eagles require a proven long-term replacement in the centre-forward position.

Wage demands threaten deal

Hull City reportedly held an interest in David, but the prospect of competing in the Championship rather than European football has made the Premier League clubs more attractive to the striker. However, his substantial wage package remains a significant barrier to a move. Unless David revises his salary expectations, the prospect of a Premier League transfer this summer remains uncertain, despite Juventus’s willingness to sell at €20 million.