Al-Hilal offer €45 million to sign Ollie Watkins, player wants move

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are keen on signing 30-year-old English international Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa this summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Aston Villa would prefer not to sell Ollie Watkins in the ongoing transfer window, and they relayed their stance to Al-Hilal last month. However, the Saudi Pro League giants have decided to test the Villans’ resolve by submitting a bid worth €45 million.

Reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided more context with his update on X, revealing that Watkins is keen on joining Al-Hilal, leaving the final decision in Aston Villa’s hands. Meanwhile, a report by TEAMtalk has suggested that the Englishman already has an agreement on personal terms with Al-Hilal.

Ollie Watkins and his rise at Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins has been one of the Premier League’s standout strikers since joining Aston Villa from Brentford in a deal worth an initial £28 million in September 2020. Over the past half a dozen years, he has been a consistent presence for the West Midlands club when fit and available.

The English international has made 278 appearances for Aston Villa thus far while recording 108 goals and 47 assists. His consistent output has naturally attracted attention from other high-profile clubs, though a move to the Saudi Pro League has now emerged as a concrete possibility.

Explaining Al-Hilal’s interest

Al-Hilal’s interest in Watkins is understandable given their current striking options. Both of the club’s top strikers are tipped to depart, and a summer departure is expected. Darwin Nunez has been unsettled since Al-Hilal excluded him from the Pro League squad list in the wake of Karim Benzema’s arrival.

Benzema’s short spell with Al-Hilal may end after only six months, per widespread reports, as the Blue Waves are poised to part ways with him in the ongoing transfer window. Watkins has thus emerged as a top target to stabilise their attack, though Aston Villa initially blocked Al-Hilal’s approaches.

However, with Watkins keen on joining the Saudi giants and already holding an agreement on personal terms, Aston Villa’s negotiating position has weakened considerably. Aston Villa’s response to the €45 million bid is now the decisive factor in Watkins’ Saudi move, with his personal-terms agreement already in place.