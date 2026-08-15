Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham vying for Vitor Roque

A host of Premier League clubs are interested in Vitor Roque, who has been shining for Palmeiras since leaving Barcelona last year.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Vitor Roque has emerged as a player of interest to several top Premier League clubs. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all viewed as potential suitors should they decide to approach the Brazilian, who has revived his career at Palmeiras since returning from Barcelona.

After joining Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense in January 2024, Roque was expected to achieve great things in Spain. However, a lack of regular playing time during his six months at the club forced him to seek opportunities elsewhere, and he was loaned to Real Betis. When his situation in Europe remained difficult, the Brazilian returned to his homeland, where he has since impressed for Palmeiras.

Roque scored 20 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions during the most recent season, alerting Palmeiras to growing interest from abroad. Premier League clubs are closely monitoring his situation, with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United among those mentioned as potential suitors.

Manchester United’s interest contingent on Zirkzee exit?

Manchester United were reportedly considering Roque before last January, when they were prepared to sell Joshua Zirkzee and viewed the 21-year-old as a possible replacement. With Zirkzee reportedly keen to leave, Manchester United could revisit their interest in Roque.

However, the links are not concrete at this stage, as the Red Devils are exploring other areas in which to strengthen their squad. There could nevertheless be room for another striker.

Tottenham and Arsenal weigh contingency options

Tottenham have recently been linked with Folarin Balogun, and they may target Vitor Roque as an alternative to Folarin Balogun. However, any move may depend on Richarlison leaving. At present, the Palmeiras forward is not considered a firm target for Spurs.

Arsenal are keen to make changes to their frontline, with Gabriel Jesus reportedly attracting interest from Napoli. Palmeiras were previously linked with the Brazilian, and the two clubs may have discussed the possibility of Roque moving in the opposite direction.

However, Mikel Arteta is targeting elite players this summer, with Arsenal reportedly interested in Julian Alvarez among other high-profile names. Roque remains a contingency option should Arsenal’s primary attacking targets remain unavailable before the transfer deadline.