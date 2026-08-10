Napoli intensifying efforts to sign Gabriel Jesus

Napoli are ready to accelerate their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus, with Arsenal prepared to sanction a sale if an offer comes close to their €20 million valuation.

According to Caught Offside, Gabriel Jesus’s future increasingly appears to lie away from Arsenal, with Napoli ready to step up their pursuit. The 29-year-old Brazilian attacker is entering the final year of his contract, and the Gunners are receptive to a sale if an offer comes close to their €20 million threshold.

Gabriel Jesus arrived in 2022 as a transformational signing for Mikel Arteta’s project, playing an instrumental role in Arsenal’s early rise as title challengers. Arsenal won the Premier League title last season, with the Brazilian attacker adding a fifth league title to his trophy cabinet.

However, his role has diminished over the past few years, mainly due to persistent fitness issues. Arsenal had been considering parting ways with him well before the summer window opened, as David Ornstein confirmed at the time. Several Serie A teams reportedly showed interest, but Napoli appear to be the club making the most progress in the race.

Napoli ready to move for Gabriel Jesus?

Napoli are undergoing another change in their striker position, as has been the case over the past two years. They replaced former star Victor Osimhen with Romelu Lukaku, and the Belgian is now closing in on a move to Fenerbahce, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano. Should Lukaku depart, Napoli will need a new frontman, with Jesus now viewed as an option.

As per a recent report, Napoli are already advancing in their pursuit of the Arsenal man, as they may see him as the Belgian’s replacement. The report from Caught Offside states that Jesus views Napoli as a genuine option should he leave Arsenal.

The Premier League champions are reportedly demanding €20 million for the Brazilian, although the Italians may attempt to exploit his single year remaining on his contract to negotiate a lower fee.

Will Arsenal sign a replacement?

Arsenal have been looking to add to their attack since the window opened. While they have signed Christos Tzolis as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, there is a possibility that Arteta could replace Jesus with another striker.

The North Londoners are seemingly prioritising a left winger, but reports also suggest an interest in Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. As for Jesus, a move to Napoli would offer him a fresh challenge in Serie A while Arsenal offset his €20 million valuation.