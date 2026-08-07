Napoli eyeing summer move for Gabriel Jesus, advancing move

Napoli are interested in signing Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, with talks already underway with the Brazilian attacker’s camp.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are seeking a fee of £18 million, down from a £20 million asking price cited in May. Should Napoli offload Romelu Lukaku or Lorenzo Lucca, Gabriel Jesus would provide proven forward depth in their attack.

Gabriel Jesus was seen as a transformative signing when he joined Arsenal from Manchester City. However, constant injuries have curtailed his Arsenal career since his arrival in July 2022.

He returned from a serious knee injury at the start of this year and ended the campaign by winning his fifth Premier League title, his first with Arsenal. With his contract expiring in 2027, Arsenal signalled in May they would part with Jesus. David Ornstein reported a £20 million asking price at that time.

Napoli in Gabriel Jesus chase

As things stand, the report from Sky Sports suggests that the Brazilian striker could move for around £18 million, as Arsenal are not interested in a loan and will only accept a permanent transfer in the ongoing transfer window. Jesus has already drawn interest from AC Milan and Juventus, but Napoli appear most serious in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

The Partenopei have reportedly opened talks with Jesus’s representatives, with dialogue still in initial stages, according to journalist Sebastien Vidal. There is no sense of an agreement between the parties.

As for Lukaku, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Belgian international could leave Napoli in this window, and Jesus might become his replacement in the team. The Brazilian attacker, meanwhile, still has plenty left in the tank at 29 years old.

Arsenal ready to sell Jesus

Arsenal no longer need Jesus in their attack. With Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres the primary attacking options, the former Manchester City star has been reduced to third-choice forward. While he is capable of playing on the wings, Mikel Arteta has rarely deployed him there.

A sale at £18 million frees substantial wages and allows Arsenal to pursue Julian Alvarez. Jesus also needs a fresh competitive environment after a period of reduced minutes in North London over the last two seasons, and Napoli will be hopeful of reaching an agreement with both the forward and Arsenal in the coming weeks.