Arsenal set to revive move to sign Julian Alvarez

Arsenal will look to sign 26-year-old Argentine international Julian Alvarez from La Liga club Atletico Madrid this summer.

According to a report by Sportowy, Julian Alvarez is also the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the Atletico Madrid attacker.

However, per Sportowy, the Catalan giants are “encountering further obstacles in negotiations with Atletico Madrid” due to Los Rojiblancos’ unwillingness to sell him to another La Liga club. The situation has alerted Arsenal, with the North London club closely monitoring the situation, ready to launch a move in the coming weeks.

Julian Alvarez and his fruitful La Liga spell so far

Julian Alvarez has evolved into one of the world’s best strikers since joining Atletico Madrid from Manchester City in a surprise move in August 2024. Though inconsistent at times, the South 26-year-old has become a pivotal figure for Los Rojiblancos in the last two seasons, and he was influential in the recently concluded campaign.

The Argentine international scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 49 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, Alvarez endured a frustrating campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he played his part in Argentina’s progress to the final after scoring the match-winning goal against Switzerland in the quarter-final. However, his future at the club level remains unresolved.

What next for Alvarez?

Arsenal are pursuing Julian Alvarez as a versatile attacking option, despite having three strikers in the squad. Gabriel Jesus’s long-term future is reportedly uncertain, and reports have suggested that the Gunners are ready to sell Jesus and Kai Havertz to fund a bid for Alvarez. The deal would provide Arsenal with additional depth and flexibility in the offensive unit, as he can be the alternative to Viktor Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Alvarez has been on Barcelona’s radar for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Robert Lewandowski has left as a free agent, creating a gaping hole in Hansi Flick’s attack. So, Barcelona must pursue a top-class striker, with Alvarez reportedly emerging as a top target for the Blaugrana.

Also Read: Florentino Perez’s Masterclass: The Julian Alvarez saga that has left Barcelona stumbling

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona will make one final push to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, though Atletico Madrid would prefer not to sell him to the Catalan club. With Arsenal ready to capitalize on Barcelona’s impasse with Atletico Madrid, the North London club will likely test their resolve in the coming weeks.