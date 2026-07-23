Joshua Zirkzee ready to leave Manchester United amid Juventus links

Joshua Zirkzee is ready to leave Manchester United in the summer amid links to Juventus, who are viewing the Dutchman with keen interest.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Joshua Zirkzee is poised to leave Manchester United in the summer following a lack of an important role in the team. Juventus are reportedly interested in the forward, with the Dutchman thought to be keen on a return to Italy as his preferred option.

Joshua Zirkzee will know that the move to Manchester United two years ago has not worked out at all. Last season was probably his worst at Old Trafford, where Ruben Amorim and then Michael Carrick used him sporadically, as his 24 league appearances yielded just over 600 minutes.

Overall, Carrick does not view him as part of the team, and the club reportedly decided to sell him in the summer. Back in January, there were plenty of suitors, including AS Roma, but the Red Devils were not keen on a loan exit, as they are now preparing to sell him outright in this window.

Juventus to chase Joshua Zirkzee?

Juventus were among a host of Italian clubs interested in Zirkzee, according to reports, and they have made contact regarding the Dutch attacker. There were reports earlier suggesting they had considered the Manchester United first-team player as a potential alternative to another target, Randal Kolo Muani, but that is not the case right now.

In fact, the Bianconeri are looking at Zirkzee as someone who could play alongside Kolo Muani, meaning they would be open to bringing him to Turin. The player may also be open to the idea given his preference to return to Italy, but the price could play a major role.

Manchester United have seen the market evolve, with some players moving for huge fees, and they might end up demanding a significant sum for the Dutchman. Whether that suits Juventus remains to be seen, but the Bianconeri have previously shown that they do not have large budgets for individual players.

Zirkzee also had interest from Napoli earlier, but those teams, including Roma, are not expected to be part of the running at the moment. For now, Manchester United will look for a good enough price, while Juventus will want to explore the idea further before approaching.