Juventus establish contact for Joshua Zirkzee move

Juventus will look to sign 25-year-old Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Joshua Zirkzee is the subject of interest of Juventus. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Manchester United forward.

Per Gazzetta dello sport, the Italian heavyweights have contact Zirkzee’s entourage to discuss a possible deal. The Dutchman, who currently earns €4 million-a-year wages, is unlikely to produce any issues with his wage demands. The report has revealed that Juventus director Frederic Massara will be key, as he wanted to sign the Manchester United attacker during his stint with AS Roma.

Joshua Zirkzee and his Manchester United misery

Joshua Zirkzee has endured a frustrating journey since joining Manchester United from Bologna in July 2024. The 24-year-old arrived at Old Trafford after an impressive 2023/24 campaign with the Serie A club, which created a sense of optimism around him. However, the player has only shown flashes of brilliance around long bouts of inconsistency, which has rendered him Benjamin Sesko’s deputy.

The Dutch attacker’s involvement reduced last season, managing only 645 minutes of game time in 26 appearances across all competitions while contributing two goals and one assist. However, the Netherlands international remains in demand in the market, with Juventus among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Joshua Zirkzee makes sense. The struggling Italian giants are combing the market for a productive and versatile attacker, as Dusan Vlahovic has departed from the Allianz Stadium as a free agent. Additionally, Lois Openda and Jonathan David face uncertain futures at the Turin-based club.

Several candidates, including Jean-Philippe Mateta, have thus emerged on Juventus’s wishlist, with Zirkzee also a viable target. The Dutchman’s versatility will enable to him to not just lead the line for the Bianconeri but also co-exist with another striker while being the ideal foil to Kenan Yildiz.

With Zirkzee’s €4 million-a-year wages not posing a problem for Juventus, a summer deal now depends on Manchester United’s upcoming negotiations with the Serie A club, with a summer departure from Old Trafford increasingly likely.