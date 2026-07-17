Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Juventus vying for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus are targeting Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be headed out of Crystal Palace this summer, with the striker entering the final year of his contract. According to Rudy Galetti, three heavyweight clubs inManchester United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus being keen, with Palace demanding at least £25 million for the Frenchman.

Mateta has had a mixed last six months as a Crystal Palace player. First, a failed move to AC Milan complicated his desire to leave the London club, but he was reintegrated after recovering from a knee problem and helped the Eagles lift their maiden European crown in the form of the Conference League.

With the French striker entering the final year of his Palace contract, there have been suggestions of possible contract talks. However, the reporting around his future squarely points to a possible exit in the summer.

Manchester United in a three-way Mateta battle

Manchester United had shown interest in Mateta heading into the summer window amid rumours of a new striker arriving. Manchester United remain in the running for the £25 million-rated Crystal Palace attacker. The Red Devils are not alone in the race, as Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also keen.

Atletico Madrid are likely considering Mateta, as Diego Simeone may replace Alexander Sorloth if the Norwegian ends up departing after two decent seasons in Madrid.

Juventus are active in the striker market following the departure of Dusan Vlahovic, while their other strikers, such as Lois Openda and Jonathan David, have not delivered consistent returns. The Bianconeri were interested in Mateta earlier this year and could revisit the idea as they seek a regular and consistent goalscorer.

What next for Jean-Philippe Mateta?

Crystal Palace have qualified for the Europa League, which puts them in a strong position to attract talent as well as retain their current stars. A new contract, as reported elsewhere, could tempt Mateta to commit, although everything probably points towards an exit, as he reportedly wants to play Champions League football.

He could consider joining one of those three clubs, especially because a move may be easier given his asking price. However, he will want to retain a key role at any of those teams, something that may not be possible at Manchester United because of the attacking talent already there.

Juventus might have a strong case, and Atletico Madrid could too, as they are probably the teams most willing to offer the Frenchman a key role in their plans. However, Mateta’s reported desire to play Champions League football is likely to push him toward an exit unless Palace can persuade him otherwise.