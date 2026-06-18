Crystal Palace intensify contract talks with Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace are ready to hand Jean-Philippe Mateta a lucrative deal to persuade the Frenchman to stay amid links to Serie A

Crystal Palace are ready to offer Jean-Philippe Mateta a lucrative new deal to keep him from Serie A suitors Juventus and AC Milan. Per Sports Boom, the Eagles are ready to intensify their efforts to agree a new deal with their 16-goal striker, amid renewed links to Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan.

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the most important goal in Crystal Palace’s history in Leipzig as they defeated Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League Final back in May. That was his 16th strike of another productive season, including 12 in the Premier League, as the fans of the club will be pleased his move to AC Milan did not materialise in January.

Mateta was on course to leave in January and close to wearing the Milan shirt, as problems in his medical tests scuppered a deal. The real reason was a knee injury he had sustained around that period, but ahead of the summer, Milan are once again interested in the Frenchman, per The Hard Tackle.

Crystal Palace want Jean-Philippe Mateta to stay

Palace were seemingly resigned to losing Mateta as the striker entered the final year of his deal once the season ended. Milan are one of the teams keen on him, while Juventus are also back in the mix, having shown some interest back in January.

Milan had a clear need for the French striker, with Juventus now considering a move as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who is expected to leave on a free transfer. While the Serie A giants begin to prepare plans to approach Palace, the Premier League side are considering keeping hold of the 16-goal attacker at the club.

Mateta’s retention is critical to Palace’s European depth; the club will compete in the Europa League and need proven strikers alongside Jorgen Strand Larsen to navigate both the Premier League and continental competition.

Since arriving in South London, Mateta has made 202 appearances for Palace, scoring 62 goals in all competitions. He has also featured 162 times in the Premier League, establishing himself as one of the division’s most reliable forwards.

Palace need depth in every position.

With the team manoeuvring through their successful Conference League campaign, they would need plenty of squad depth ahead of entering the bigger stage in the Europa League.

Having signed Jorgen Strand Larsen back in January in anticipation of losing Mateta, the club are now making plans to keep hold of both strikers. The club must now convince Mateta to commit before AC Milan or Juventus move.