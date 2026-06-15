Crystal Palace stance on future of Jean-Philippe Mateta revealed

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent weeks.

Newcastle United and AC Milan have been mentioned as interested parties, and a report by Football Insider has claimed Crystal Palace are prepared to sanction his departure in the summer transfer window. The Eagles are hoping to pocket a decent fee for the 28-year-old French attacker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Mateta was heavily linked with an exit in the last two transfer windows as well, but he ended up staying. The French international helped Crystal Palace win the UEFA Europa Conference League in the recently concluded campaign, and he scored the winning goal in the final. He scored 16 goals in all competitions this past season, and his departure would be a blow for the Eagles.

However, the 28-year-old has repeatedly turned down the opportunity to sign a new deal with the club, and it makes sense for Crystal Palace to let him move on. The French striker is clearly looking for a fresh start, and Crystal Palace need to replace him properly. The opportunity to join Newcastle United could be an intriguing one for the player.

The Magpies have an ambitious project, and they need a quality striker. Summer signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have been quite underwhelming, and Newcastle will need to replace them. The Magpies have already sold Anthony Gordon, and they need to add more goals and creativity to the team.

Signing someone who is already an established Premier League performer could be a wise decision. The 28-year-old has the necessary quality and experience to help them improve immediately.

AC Milan keen on Mateta move

On the other hand, Italian club AC Milan are keeping tabs on him. The opportunity to join one of the world’s biggest clubs will be exciting for the French international. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to take on a new challenge. Mateta has shown his quality in England, and he could look to make his mark in Italian football.

Crystal Palace will need a reliable goalscorer if they sanction his departure. Mateta has been a consistent performer for them in the final third. Apart from his ability to find the back of the net, his hold-up play and the ability to bring others into the game are hugely underrated.