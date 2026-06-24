Jean-Philippe Mateta wants to join Champions League club this summer

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move away from the South London club in recent months.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was expected to leave Crystal Palace in the winter transfer window as well, but he ended up staying. It seems the French international wants to leave this summer, and he is looking to join a club in the Champions League.

According to a report from the German publication Sport BILD, the player has made a binding decision on his future, and it remains to be seen whether any club will make him an offer. Mateta registered 19 goal contributions last season, helping Crystal Palace win the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the South London club, and he scored in the Conference League final to hand them their first-ever European trophy. He has also played a key role in their FA Cup and Community Shield wins.

Mateta deserves a big move

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career, and it is no surprise that he wants to compete at a higher level. Mateta has clearly outgrown Crystal Palace, and he deserves to play for a bigger club. He will be hoping to fight for major trophies regularly. It will be interesting to see whether any Champions League club is willing to make an offer for him.

He has consistently proven his quality in the Premier League and has been linked with big clubs like Manchester United in the past. He has the ability to play for a top team. Apart from his ability to score goals, he can hold up the ball and bring others into the play. He could be the ideal target man for top teams, adding a new dimension to their attack. Mateta could be the ideal Plan B for most top teams.

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Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will not want to lose a key player like him easily. He has been an indispensable asset to the Eagles, having carried their attack in recent seasons. His departure would be a massive blow. They will need to sign a top-quality striker to fill the void left by the French attacker.

There have been rumours that they are looking to agree on a new deal with Mateta, but that is seemingly not possible. For now, the Frenchman is focused on excelling at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Les Bleus.