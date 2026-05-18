Joshua Zirkzee likely to leave Manchester United this summer, return to Serie A

Manchester United are optimistic about selling Joshua Zirkzee this summer, amidst interest from Serie A clubs.

With multiple Italian clubs keen on Joshua Zirkzee’s signature, Manchester United are confident about offloading him for a significant fee this summer, as per a report from Football Insider. He is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and a departure is in the best interest of all parties involved.

On the back of his impressive performances for Bologna, Zirkzee made the move to Manchester United in the summer of 2024. While the Red Devils had massive expectations from the Dutch international, he hasn’t managed to live up to them.

He has gone way down the pecking order this season. The 24-year-old has been involved in only 25 matches and has racked up just 629 minutes. Despite his abilities and versatility, he hasn’t been able to cement his spot in the team. While his contract runs until 2029, he has no future at the club, and they are ready to cash in on him.

Zirkzee to leave Manchester United this summer

Zirkzee is ready to part ways with United in search of a prominent role, and the Premier League giants are also willing to sanction his departure. Having done well in the Italian top flight prior to his move to Old Trafford, there is a belief that a return to Serie A could be exactly what he needs.

With him likely to be available, a number of Italian clubs have been put on alert. There is interest in his services from English clubs as well, but as things stand, a return to Serie A looks most likely. Clubs like Juventus and AS Roma have been linked with him in the past, and they could revive their interest in the summer.

Since Michael Carrick arrived, Zirkzee has started just one game. He failed to impress the United boss in the second half of the season, and his future looks sealed. The boss is ready to let him go and wants to secure a decent fee from his departure to boost the club’s transfer kitty. While they already have Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, United will be in the market for another forward if they successfully offload the 24-year-old.