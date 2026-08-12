Tottenham ramp up efforts to sign Folarin Balogun, face Newcastle United battle

Tottenham are ready to step up their pursuit of AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, while Newcastle United could also consider entering the race.

Tottenham Hotspur are intensifying their pursuit of AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun late in the summer transfer window, with Newcastle United also considering a move, according to L’Equipe via Sport Witness.

Folarin Balogun contributed 24 goals in all competitions in the 2025/26 season, and he is reportedly ready to leave this summer, according to the report. Tottenham, an appealing destination for the American striker, are intensifying their pursuit, while Newcastle United could rekindle earlier interest in him. This readiness has alerted several Premier League clubs.

The USMNT international also enjoyed a strong World Cup campaign in his home country, scoring three goals in four games. A return to the Premier League would suit his career, especially if he joined a prominent club in the division, as several teams reportedly showed interest earlier in the summer.

Tottenham stepping up Balogun chase

Initial reports about the 25-year-old Monaco striker stated that he had been offered to Tottenham earlier in the window. At the time, it was unclear whether Roberto De Zerbi’s side were interested, although reports surrounding the situation have intensified, indicating that Spurs could be in the mix to sign the American forward.

According to the report, Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Balogun, raising the possibility that they could test AS Monaco’s resolve. The Ligue 1 club’s asking price for the 25-year-old remains unclear, although Balogun’s recent decision to change agents, as reported in the story, could indicate that he is seeking a new challenge.

Tottenham could consider selling Richarlison for a suitable offer, given that the Brazilian is entering the final year of his contract. De Zerbi could use a replacement to compete with Dominic Solanke up front, and Balogun could offer competition for the Englishman with a proven goalscoring record.

Could Newcastle United enter the race?

Newcastle United were reportedly mentioned as a suitor earlier in the summer, and if they decide to add another centre-forward, they could enter the race for Balogun. The Magpies have lost several key players during this window, and new boss Matthias Jaissle could assess the options provided by Nick Woltemade, William Osula and Yoane Wissa before making a decision.

Balogun’s availability could prove decisive in convincing Newcastle United to consider signing the AS Monaco striker. At present, there have been no reported talks between the clubs or over personal terms. However, that could change if the Magpies establish themselves as serious contenders for the Monaco star.