Folarin Balogun ready to leave AS Monaco, could be open to Tottenham move

Folarin Balogun could open the door to joining Tottenham if a deal can be struck, as he is ready to leave AS Monaco this summer.

Folarin Balogun is ready to leave AS Monaco this summer and could open the door to a Tottenham move if a deal can be struck, according to a report by Football Insider.

Tottenham are seeking a goalscorer during this window, with the expectation that the 26-year-old American striker wants to join. Balogun made the most of his opportunities with the USMNT during the World Cup, scoring three goals in four games and being involved in a major controversy surrounding the overturning of a red card, which caused plenty of media furore, although the decision was in no way his fault.

His future appears to lie away from AS Monaco following another consistent season. Last term, he contributed to 23 goals across all competitions and had already been linked with several Premier League clubs earlier in the summer, per sources cited by Football Insider.

A recent report stated that Tottenham had been offered the chance to sign Balogun, and the links have continued since then. The North London club could view the USMNT star as a potential option, with a recent report stating that Spurs could sign the American at a discounted rate.

Spurs are reportedly ready to sell Richarlison, who is entering the final year of his contract, while Roberto De Zerbi will seek a replacement. The 25-year-old was developed through Arsenal’s academy before his move to Ligue 1. After an impressive 2025/26 campaign, Balogun could provide the elite-level finishing Spurs require following Richarlison’s expected departure.

Spurs planning attacking additions

Beyond a move for a striker such as Balogun, Spurs are exploring the market to bolster their attacking options. After strengthening his squad’s defence and midfield during the window, De Zerbi is now focused on wide attackers amid the North London club’s interest in Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

At present, there are no talks between Spurs and AS Monaco, although that could change if the club decide to make a serious move for the 25-year-old striker. Names such as Eli Junior Kroupi and Nicolo Tresoldi have been mentioned as alternate targets, but neither move has materialised, particularly in the case of the former, who suffered a long-term foot injury. Balogun’s possible availability could pique Tottenham’s interest as a ready-made solution to strengthen their attack.