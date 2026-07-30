Tottenham eyeing Nicolo Tresoldi as Eli Junior Kroupi alternative.

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing their search for attacking reinforcements after seeing one of their primary transfer plans unexpectedly collapse.

The North London club had identified a young forward capable of leading their attack for years to come, but an untimely injury has forced Roberto De Zerbi and the recruitment team back into the market. Rather than dwelling on the setback, Spurs have already accelerated work on several alternative targets as they look to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham were on the verge of submitting a blockbuster offer worth more than £80 million for Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi before the French forward suffered a broken foot that will require surgery. The injury, which is expected to keep Kroupi sidelined for three to four months, brought Spurs’ pursuit to an immediate halt despite significant progress behind the scenes.

Kroupi injury forces Spurs to change plans

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham had received sufficient encouragement from Kroupi’s representatives to prepare a formal bid exceeding £80 million, with the club willing to increase their offer if necessary.

Roberto De Zerbi is believed to be a huge admirer of the 20-year-old and viewed him as a cornerstone of Tottenham’s long-term project. However, Bournemouth had consistently maintained that Kroupi was not available for transfer at any price this summer.

Despite the injury setback, Tottenham have not abandoned their interest entirely. As things stand, they intend to revisit a potential move once the striker has recovered, potentially next year. For now, though, Spurs are focusing on alternative attacking options.

Tresoldi emerges as leading alternative

Among the names under serious consideration is Nicolo Tresoldi, who enjoyed an outstanding campaign for Club Brugge, registering 32 goal contributions last season. The 21-year-old German-Italian striker has attracted widespread interest across Europe.

Barcelona are monitoring Tresoldi as a possible alternative should their pursuit of Julián Álvarez fail, while Roma and Borussia Dortmund have also been tracking his development. Tottenham, however, have already completed extensive scouting work on the striker and remain impressed by his technical quality, movement and long-term potential.

Missing out on Kroupi is a significant setback, but Tottenham deserve credit for already having contingency plans in place. Tresoldi’s 32 goal contributions underline why he has become one of Europe’s most sought-after young forwards, and his profile fits De Zerbi’s attacking philosophy well. Competition from Barcelona, Roma and Borussia Dortmund means Spurs will need to move quickly if they decide he is their preferred target, but they appear well prepared after months of scouting.