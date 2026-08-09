Tottenham could have chance to sign Folarin Balogun at discounted rate

Tottenham could bring in Folarin Balogun at a discounted rate as they continue to eye a new striker in this window.

According to Football Insider, Folarin Balogun is high on their list heading into the final part of the summer window, with Spurs likely to have a chance to sign him for a reduced fee given his contractual standing at the Ligue 1 club.

Folarin Balogun used the spotlight of the World Cup to attract attention from several clubs following his performances for the USMNT. The AS Monaco star scored three goals in four games for his country, while also gaining considerable attention following a controversial red-card decision at the tournament.

Since the World Cup concluded, multiple Premier League clubs, including Sunderland, Everton, Fulham, and Newcastle United, have expressed interest, and a return to England is feasible given his contract status. He has been a solid acquisition for AS Monaco since his £25 million move from Arsenal, and he recorded 23 goal contributions in 43 appearances across all competitions last season.

Contract situation opens door for discount

Tottenham were reportedly offered the chance to sign Balogun, and it appears they are taking note of his availability. The North Londoners could need an attacking recruit in their ranks amid reports that they could sell Richarlison this summer, given that the Brazilian is entering the final year of his contract at the club.

They were keen on signing Eli Junior Kroupi earlier in the window, but his long-term foot injury has probably cooled their interest. Nicolo Tresoldi was also a target, according to reports, and the links with Balogun now point towards the arrival of a striker to compete with Dominic Solanke.

The report by Football Insider speculates that Tottenham could sign Balogun at a reduced fee owing to his contractual situation, as he has less than two years left on his deal. The outlet does not specify Monaco’s asking price, although it could be more than the £25 million they paid to bring him in in 2023.

Tottenham pursuing multiple attacking options

Tottenham are expected to pursue multiple signings beyond a striker, as Roberto De Zerbi also wants to bring in wide options. There are active links with Manchester City’s Savinho, while Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has emerged as a serious target.

After strengthening their defence and midfield, De Zerbi will want to complete deals for wide options and possibly a striker. As Spurs pursue multiple attacking recruits, a move for Balogun would be part of a wider reshaping of the squad under De Zerbi, with Champions League football the stated objective for 2026/27.