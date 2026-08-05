Folarin Balogun offered to Tottenham for summer move

Intermediaries have offered Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign 25-year-old USMNT international Folarin Balogun from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

According to a report by The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur will have the opportunity to sign Folarin Balogun in the ongoing transfer window. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their offensive uniy by signing a striker, and a deal for the 25-year-old AS Monaco centre-forward may be possible.

Per The Sun, intermediaries have made Tottenham aware that the American striker will be available for a “competitive fee” this summer. That has prompted the North London club to seriously consider a move for the former Arsenal prospect.

How has Folarin Balogun fared since leaving Arsenal?

Folarin Balogun has been among the most impressive young strikers in Ligue 1 since joining AS Monaco from Arsenal in August 2023, with the move signalling the end of a 15-year association with the Gunners. The 25-year-old has not looked back in the last three years, and he has enjoyed the most productive season of his career in the past year.

Balogun contributed 19 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season before enjoying an exceptional campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and providing one assist in four outings. Those exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, though Tottenham can usurp them all after being approached by the USMNT international’s entourage.

Return to North London on the cards?

Tottenham’s interest in Folarin Balogun upon being offered the chance to sign the American striker is understandable. Spurs need a new centre-forward, as Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the club, while Dominic Solanke has struggled with persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth two years ago.

Additionally, Tottenham chose not to complete a permanent move for Randal Kolo Muani, who has joined Juventus this summer. Several strikers, including Robbie Ure, have thus emerged on the North London club’s wishlist, with Balogun also a viable option due to his pace, age profile, and finishing ability.

The USMNT international also has previous experience of English football and may not take long to settle down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, a move will be controversial due to his past association with Arsenal, though it is unclear how much AS Monaco will demand to part ways with him.