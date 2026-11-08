RB Leipzig retain interest in Thierno Barry, face Crystal Palace, Newcastle United threat

Everton face a testing period ahead of January as Thierno Barry continues to attract interest, with RB Leipzig ready to rekindle their chase.

According to Fussball News, Everton could face a challenge in keeping hold of Thierno Barry ahead of January, with the striker now attracting considerable interest. Apart from Crystal Palace and Newcastle United looking at the striker, RB Leipzig are ready to rekindle their interest in the Frenchman ahead of January.

Thierno Barry is attracting considerable interest ahead of January, with the striker now of interest to at least two English sides, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United. RB Leipzig, who were keen back in the summer, are once again looking for an opening ahead of January to try and sign the 24-year-old Everton striker.

Leipzig have been seeking a new goalscorer for some time now, and could rekindle a move for Barry in the winter market. There are challenges, starting with Everton’s asking price, which is expected to be sizeable given how well the 24-year-old attacker has been performing this season, with 10 goals in 13 games across all competitions so far, including the brace against Coventry City on Friday evening.

The Bundesliga giants are not alone, with Crystal Palace among those interested, given they are facing a decision on Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future. The Eagles have important games in the second half of the campaign, including a run in the UEFA Europa League, and losing Mateta will necessitate the signing of a replacement, which is why they are eager to explore a move for Thierno Barry.

Everton unlikely to entertain Barry approaches

Newcastle United are also looking at strikers to add more firepower to their frontline, with Folarin Balogun among others linked recently. Neither the Magpies nor Crystal Palace or RB Leipzig are likely to succeed in the pursuit of chasing Barry, as Everton are unlikely to consider parting ways anytime soon.

The Toffees are already short of strikers in their squad, having sold Beto in the summer and failed to sign Balogun on deadline day. They are prioritising signing a new striker in January, not as a measure to replace Barry but to add to their squad depth, with names like Vitor Roque recently emerging on their wishlist.

Hence, David Moyes is unlikely to consider selling Barry, especially looking at the form of the 24-year-old in the current state. Losing him would require a replacement of equal calibre, and while they are struggling to find an additional front man, losing the Frenchman will not make sense.