RB Leipzig initiate move to sign Thierno Barry

RB Leipzig have reportedly contacted Everton to explore a move for Thierno Barry, with the Toffees expected to demand significantly

RB Leipzig have reportedly contacted Everton to explore a move for striker Thierno Barry, according to Paul Joyce of The Times, with the Toffees expected to demand a significant fee. The German giants are eager to strengthen their attack following their return to the Champions League.

Leipzig have initiated contact with Everton to explore a potential move for the 23-year-old. Barry, who arrived in a deal worth €35 million plus add-ons from Villarreal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, will command a significant fee if the Bundesliga side are serious about signing him.

Barry had a respectable season with the Toffees, scoring eight goals in 41 games across all competitions. There are multiple links in the transfer market for Everton to bring in a new forward, with the Toffees reportedly planning a loan-to-buy approach for Lois Openda, the Juventus star, and Levante’s Carlos Espí.

Should Everton keep Barry?

Openda and Esp represent different attacking profiles to Barry. One area of criticism during David Moyes’ last season was the lack of variety in the No. 9 role, with Barry and Beto fielded in similar roles. While the two strikers had similar output, there’s an argument to be had as to which one should the club keep on moving forward, especially with Beto also expected to attract interest.

Barry holds a contract until 2029, making him an expensive asset to move, but any sale hinges on Everton’s ability to secure a suitable replacement. His 21 Premier League starts across the team’s 38-game campaign underline his importance to the squad; a departure would require capable cover.

Ultimately, if the fee is right and a viable replacement emerges in the market, Moyes may sanction a sale. However, the manager could equally give Barry another season to develop — the 23-year-old remains young with clear room to improve. Much will depend on whether Leipzig’s interest translates into a formal bid and whether Everton can line up a replacement in the window.