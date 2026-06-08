Everton, Leeds United vying for Carlos Espi

Everton and Leeds United’s search for a new striker has led them towards a common target in Levante’s Carlos Espi.

Everton and Leeds United are tracking Levante’s Carlos Espi for the summer, per Fichajes, as both Premier League clubs hunt a new striker. Carlos Espi has had a fantastic season with Levante in Spain, scoring 11 La Liga goals and two more in the Copa del Rey for a season tally of 13 across all competitions, helping the La Liga strugglers narrowly avoid relegation.

His goals were instrumental in Levante avoiding relegation, as they narrowly finished outside the danger zone. Espi signed a new deal back in February that keeps him at the club until 2028, and that decision is now seen as vital as the striker has been garnering Premier League interest ahead of the summer window.

Who is interested in Carlos Espi?

Espi’s profile has attracted several suitors in the market, with Fichajes naming Everton and Leeds United as contenders for the 13-goal forward. Starting with the Toffees, Everton have targeted a centre-forward this offseason, having reportedly tracked Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, as well as other names. The list also includes another Levante forward, Karl Etta Eyong. David Moyes is seeking a new striker to complement Beto and Thierno Barry, with both players offering somewhat similar profiles.

Leeds United deploy two strikers in their system; Daniel Farke is targeting forward depth and competition. They have also reportedly tracked Tammy Abraham alongside Everton, while other names have emerged, including Juventus striker Jonathan David. Espi is the latest name to appear on their radar, although any move from either club will depend on Levante’s asking price.

Are Levante ready to sell Carlos Espi?

Levante would preferably like to keep Espi, especially as they are widely expected to lose Karl Etta Eyong, according to multiple reports. In fact, they were reportedly willing to sell him at the end of the January window, amid Ben Jacobs’ story on their push to offload him to Russian side CSKA Moscow. With Etta Eyong likely to leave in the summer, Levante are expected to make a strong effort to retain Espi.

However, the lure of the Premier League could tempt the striker into making a move to England, particularly as Everton and Leeds United are in a position to offer an attractive financial package. Levante’s exact demands remain unclear, but with Espi under contract until 2028, the club will aim to extract maximum value from any potential sale.