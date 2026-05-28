Everton rival Tottenham in Karl Etta Eyong race, player wants Barcelona move

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 22-year-old Cameroonian international Karl Etta Eyong from La Liga club Levante this summer.

According to a report by MARCA, as relayed by Sport Witness, Everton will compete with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Karl Etta Eyong in the upcoming transfer window. However, the 22-year-old Levante striker wants to join Barcelona, although it is unclear if the newly-crowned La Liga champions still actively hold an interest in him.

Karl Etta Eyong and his recent rise in La Liga

Karl Etta Eyong has taken no time to establish himself as one of the most promising young attackers in La Liga. The 22-year-old rose in prominence during his short stint with Villarreal before Levante secured his services last summer. He was a revelation for the Granotes in the first few months of the 2025/26 La Liga season, contributing to nine goals in his first 12 league games.

However, the youngster’s performance levels dipped after that, and he ended the season with seven goals and four assists in 33 La Liga games. Nevertheless, the Cameroonian striker’s stock remains high, with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Tottenham will dip into the market for a striker this summer, as Randal Kolo Muani will not complete a permanent move to the North London club. Additionally, recent reports have linked Richarlison with a summer exit, with Everton reportedly considering re-signing him. So, the Levante striker has emerged as a viable target for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Karl Etta Eyong has been on Everton’s wishlist for nearly a year. The continued interest makes sense, as Beto and Thierno Barry have only impressed in fits and starts. So, David Moyes wants an alternative to the duo, with the Cameroonian international being an option worth considering.

However, Etta Eyong’s Barcelona preference can put a spanner in the works for Everton and Tottenham. Interestingly, the Catalan giants have reportedly considered signing him in recent months. However, the report has left the club’s current interest levels as ambiguous.

Everton and Tottenham can take advantage of Barcelona’s lack of commitment to steal a march and attempt to turn his head.