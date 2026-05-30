Leeds United ready to launch move to sign Jonathan David

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United are ready to make a move for struggling Juventus forward Jonathan David this summer.

According to a report from AS Roma Live, Leeds United want more firepower in the final third, and they have their sights set on Jonathan David. Juventus would be open to his departure as failure to secure UEFA Champions League football has forced them to raise funds.

Following an impressive spell at LOSC Lille over half a decade, David joined Juventus last summer in a Bosman move. The move has not worked out for him, as he only had limited game time in his 46 outings. The 26-year-old could only manage eight goals in the recently concluded campaign, apart from five assists.

While his contract at the Turin-based club runs until the summer of 2030, Juventus are ready to offload him as they are in desperate need of cash flow. David’s departure will result in total capital gain, as he was signed on a free transfer. But he could also leave on loan, if the interested club is ready to cover his entire wages.

Why are Leeds United after David?

Either way, Juventus want to ease some financial pressure by offloading David this summer. Leeds United have emerged as a potential destination. Having secured their Premier League status, the Yorkshire-based outfit are now looking to take the next step by adding more quality to each department.

Daniel Farke wants a proven goalscorer to bolster his attack, and David fits the bill. The 26-year-old is versatile; he is lethal in front of goal, has exceptional tactical awareness and elite off-the-ball movement. In simple terms, that is everything the manager seeks in a new forward.

Leeds are ready to offload Joel Piroe, as per reports. His departure will make room for David’s arrival. While a permanent transfer is not beyond their reach, the Premier League outfit might prefer a loan deal, as it will allow them to reinforce other areas of the squad as well.

Also Read: The Hard Tackle’s Premier League Team of the Season 2025/26

While the Whites are not one of the teams in England, leading their attack could be an appealing opportunity for David to get back to his best and also test himself in one of the most physically demanding leagues in the world.