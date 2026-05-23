Aston Villa, Newcastle United sounded out for Jonathan David move

Jonathan David is increasingly likely to leave Juventus this summer, and he has been offered to Aston Villa and Newcastle United, according to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old Canadian international has not been able to live up to expectations at the Italian club, and a move away from Turin would be ideal for him. He was a prolific striker during his time with Lille, and the player will look to get back to that level. A move to the Premier League would be a fresh start for the former LOSC Lille striker.

David has previously shown his quality in Ligue 1, and he could thrive in the Premier League, with the right team. Aston Villa have an exciting group and a quality manager. They could help bring out the best in the player again.

The Villans have secured UEFA Champions League football for the upcoming campaign, and David will certainly fancy a move to the West Midlands club. It remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to sanction his departure for a reasonable amount of money.

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On the other hand, Newcastle United have been alerted to his availability by intermediaries. Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa have endured disappointing debut seasons with the Tyneside club. That has forced them to seek more depth in the attack. Investing in another striker would be a wise decision for them.

David could be a very useful addition

The Canadian international could improve both teams if he manages to hit the ground running in the Premier League. However, intermediaries have also sounded out other Premier League clubs, and the battle for his signature will be intense.

David has scored just eight goals for Juventus this season, so he will look to get back to his best. A fresh start could help him regain his form and confidence. His direct style of football could be a good fit for the Premier League.

Also, Aston Villa and Newcastle United take a more adventurous approach than Juventus, and he is likely to receive more service at the English clubs. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs take up the opportunity and signs him this summer.