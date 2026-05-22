Leeds United set to demand £8-10 million to sell Joel Piroe

Leeds United are ready to cash in on Joel Piroe in the summer transfer window amidst interest from Rangers and Middlesbrough.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leeds United want £8-10 million to sanction the departure of Joel Piroe, who has been surplus to requirements since the club’s return to the Premier League. The 26-year-old will spend the next few weeks considering all his options as he gears up to part ways with the Yorkshire-based outfit.

At this point, Rangers and Middlesbrough are two of the foremost suitors vying for his signature, hoping to take advantage of his struggles in the 2025/26 season.

Joel Piroe joined Leeds back in 2023 from Swansea City for an initial fee of £10 million, which rose to £13 million following the club’s promotion to the premier League. He was instrumental in their return to the top flight, bagging 19 goals and 7 assists in the 2024/25 season, helping the West Yorkshire outfit win the EFL Championship title.

However, following the arrival of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha last summer, the 26-year-old has plummeted in the pecking order under Daniel Farke. The former Swansea City striker has only been involved in 20 matches this term, racking up just over 500 minutes while scoring once thus far. The player is unsurprisingly frustrated by the lack of minutes, and he has started considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Joel Piroe should leave Leeds United

With only a year left on his deal, Leeds United are also ready to cash in on the 26-year-old, as he is no longer a part of their plans, and his departure will make room for new signings. Rangers and Middlesbrough have emerged as potential destinations.

The Scottish club wanted him in the winter transfer window, but the player turned down the move. Despite that, Danny Rohl remains keen on the move as he looks to solve the Scottish outfit’s issues in the final third. The 49ers’ shared ownership with Leeds United gives them an edge over other suitors.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough, who are currently fighting for a return to the top flight, want to bolster their offensive unit ahead of the new season. They were also keen on signing Piroe back in January and see him as a proven Championship striker who can hit the ground running at the Riverside Stadium.

If Boro secure promotion to the top flight, they might look at alternatives. But if they stay in the Championship, they could revive their pursuit of the 26-year-old, whose poaching ability and strong physical presence make him an appealing target.