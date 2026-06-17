Everton exploring loan-to-buy move for Lois Openda amid Leeds United battle

Everton are interested in signing the Belgian attacker Lois Openda during the summer transfer window.

They are hoping to sign the 26-year-old Belgian striker for a reasonable fee. Juventus would be prepared to sanction his departure, according to Football Insider.

They were forced to sign the player for a fee of £40 million after his loan with them due to an agreement with RB Leipzig. However, they are unhappy with his performance. The Belgian striker scored just two goals in 37 appearances last season. They are looking to make an upgrade and are hoping to sell the player. They will have to accept a loss on open, and Everton are looking to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

The player has also been linked with Leeds United. The 26-year-old will be desperate for a fresh start after struggling in Italy, and a move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. He has the physicality for English football, and he could be a very useful acquisition for Everton or Leeds United if he manages to recapture his form and confidence.

He has previously shown quality in Germany, and there is no doubt he has the ability to succeed in England as well. Joining the right team could bring out the best in him once again.

Juventus need to improve their attacking unit

Juventus are in desperate need of quality attackers. Jonathan David was quite underwhelming for them last season as well. Dusan Vlahovic will be a free agent soon. They might need to invest in multiple strikers in order to do well next season. It remains to be seen whether they can get rid of the unwanted players first.

Everton needs someone who can support Beto in the attack, and the Belgian will be hungry to prove himself. His determination to succeed could be an added bonus. As for Leeds United, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was excellent for them last season with 15 goals, but he needs more support in the attack. TEAMtalk claims the Whites would like to sign him.

Both teams need another attacker at their disposal, and the 26-year-old Belgian could be the ideal fit.