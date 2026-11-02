Folarin Balogun offered to Manchester United, Leeds United, Newcastle United

Folarin Balogun is being offered to a host of Premier League teams by his representatives, with AS Monaco ready to sell.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester United, Leeds United, and Newcastle United have all reportedly been offered the chance to sign Folarin Balogun ahead of the January transfer window. The American striker is no longer required at AS Monaco, with the Ligue 1 giants ready to consider offers following the failure to sell him on deadline day of the summer window.

Folarin Balogun has endured a torrid time at Monaco since his failed summer move. On deadline day, the USMNT international seemed poised to join Everton, although he decided to back away from signing a contract there after becoming unhappy with questions raised during his medical.

Following his return to Monaco, Balogun has seen his name omitted from the team’s European campaign, while he has only featured as a substitute in four Ligue 1 games. Emerging 20-year-old talent Paris Brunner has taken on the mantle to lead the line this season, and his goalscoring exploits leave Balogun with little chance to cement his place in the team again.

Monaco are seemingly open to selling the American star, with the player reportedly being offered to a number of Premier League clubs. Everton were reportedly planning to rekindle their interest, although any move from the Toffees may seem difficult; that does not rule out a move to England in January.

Who was Balogun offered to ahead of January?

Balogun is reportedly open to playing in the Premier League, and that might be his next destination, with the report claiming he was offered to Manchester United, Leeds United, and Newcastle United. As for the latter, they are likely to invest if it fits into their ideas of signing a new striker, having recently added Mathias Fernandez-Pardo in a big-money move from LOSC Lille.

However, Newcastle United may seek a move if they feel Balogun fits into their ideas well. As for Manchester United and Leeds United, both teams could be in the mix for a new striker, with the latter having issues with keeping hold of Lukas Nmecha, which might be linked with a move for the 25-year-old Ligue 1 striker.

Manchester United are looking for a new striker amid the fitness concerns with Benjamin Sesko, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds United linked recently. The idea is to find suitable cover and competition for the Slovenian international even if he is pencilled to return in January, as a long-term injury can have far-reaching consequences.

Leeds United are poised to agree a new deal with Calvert-Lewin, although the striker’s future is not an area of concern or linked with a potential interest in Balogun. However, only time will tell whether any of those three teams have an interest in landing the 25-year-old Ligue 1 striker ahead of the January window.