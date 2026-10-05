Folarin Balogun open to future Premier League move despite collapsed Everton deal.

Folarin Balogun has admitted that a future return to the Premier League remains an option after his proposed move to Everton dramatically collapsed on deadline day.

The striker spoke to talkSPORT about the failed transfer to Everton in the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old had been close to joining the Toffees from Monaco in a deal initially worth around £40million before issues during his medical changed the situation and despite the disappointment, Balogun has not closed the door on another move to England.

Balogun refuses to rule out Premier League return

The transfer saga appeared to be heading towards a resolution after Everton renegotiated the agreement following the medical issue, with a lower initial fee and appearance-related add-ons reportedly forming the revised deal.

However, Balogun subsequently missed his scheduled flight to England before deciding against completing the move. Everton had even submitted a dealsheet, but the transfer ultimately fell apart but for Balogun, playing in the Premier League continues to remain an ambition. His response was brief but revealing, “Yes, potentially.”

He added that football can take unexpected turns and acknowledged that while he had been close to returning to England, the opportunity ultimately did not materialise. For now, Balogun remains focused on Monaco. He returned to action against Lens before the international break after being left out of the club’s Conference League squad following the transfer drama.

Folarin Balogun’s future remains an open book

Balogun’s relationship with English football dates back much further than the failed Everton deal. The striker spent 12 years at Arsenal, progressing through the club’s academy, although opportunities at senior level were limited. He made only two Premier League appearances for the Gunners before leaving England for Monaco in 2023.

His current situation in France is considerably different. Monaco have made an unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 campaign and currently sit at the top of the table, giving Balogun an opportunity to rebuild his momentum after a complicated summer. He also played down the significance of Monaco’s early position, stressing that the focus should be on maintaining their form throughout the season rather than celebrating a strong opening.

Balogun’s comments are interesting because they leave the door open without suggesting that he is actively searching for another move. That distinction matters. His failed Everton transfer was messy, and the striker now has a chance to put the episode behind him and concentrate on Monaco. At 25, though, the Premier League remains a logical destination if his form improves and the right opportunity emerges.

Everton’s pursuit also demonstrated that there is still interest in England, while Balogun’s previous experience at Arsenal means adapting to the league would not be an entirely new challenge. Whether he eventually returns may depend less on the failed Everton deal and more on what he does next. For now, Monaco gives him the platform to rebuild his reputation on his own terms.