Folarin Balogun set to join Everton as deal agreed

AS Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is on the verge of returning to the Premier League by joining Everton on a permanent deal.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via X, Everton and AS Monaco have an agreement over a deal worth €45 million plus €5 million in add-ons. The Ligue 1 club will also reserve a sell-on clause once the deal is official.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Balogun will sign a four-year contract when he joins Everton, with the deal also including an optional year beyond the four-year duration. The American striker will travel to Liverpool to undergo his medical tests and formalise his move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

How has Folarin Balogun fared in Ligue 1?

Folarin Balogun joined AS Monaco from Arsenal in August 2023, ending a 15-year association with the North London club, and has thrived since. In three seasons at the Ligue 1 club, the 25-year-old has flourished, most recently enjoying his most productive campaign in 2025/26.

Balogun contributed 19 goals and five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season before embarking on an impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals and providing one assist in four outings. Those exploits provoked interest from several clubs, though Everton have beaten them all to land the USMNT international.

Premier League adventure beckons again

Folarin Balogun has been on Everton’s wishlist for an extended period. The pursuit reflects the urgent need to sign a striker, as Beto is on the cusp of joining Fiorentina after the Merseyside club accepted Fiorentina’s bid worth €17 million over the weekend.

Beto’s departure leaves Moyes with only Thierno Barry as a specialist striker. While Barry has impressed in the opening weeks of 2026/27, his overall Everton spell has been patchy. So, signing a productive striker like Balogun is a step in the right direction.

The American striker also possesses previous experience of English football and the physical profile to become a top Premier League striker. The completion of the €45 million move is now contingent on Balogun’s medical, with the former Arsenal prospect set for a spell in the Premier League after departing from the Emirates in 2023.