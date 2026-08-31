Beto set to join Fiorentina as deal agreed

Everton striker Beto is set to join struggling Serie A club Fiorentina on a permanent deal before the September 1 summer transfer deadline.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina and Everton have a verbal agreement over a permanent deal for Beto. The Violets have scheduled a medical for Monday, with the 28-year-old striker “saying yes” to join the Serie A club this week.

Another update by Fabrizio Romano has revealed further details apart from mentioning that the player has authorisation from Everton to travel for his medical tests. The report adds that Fiorentina will pay €17 million to sign the former Udinese striker, with Everton now focusing on signing a replacement.

Beto and his time at Everton so far

Beto’s spell at Everton has been inconsistent since joining from Udinese in a deal worth €30 million in August 2023. The Lisbon native spent his formative years in Portugal, passing through the academies at Oeiras and SL Benfica while embarking on three spells with URD Tires, the club where he turned professional nearly a decade ago.

As for his stint with Everton, the 28-year-old was in and out of the starting lineup in his first 18 months at Goodison Park before becoming a regular under David Moyes. The Guinea-Bissau international has an underwhelming tally of 25 goals and three assists in 112 appearances for Everton thus far. Nevertheless, he has retained popularity in the market, with Fiorentina among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A return on the cards?

Fiorentina’s interest in Beto has been understandable. While Fabio Grosso has three strikers in his squad, Fiorentina face an acute forward shortage. Despite signing Matteo Pellegrino from Parma, the Violets are set to part ways with Moise Kean, with the Italian international on the cusp of joining Como.

Additionally, M’Bala Nzola faces an uncertain future at Fiorentina, leaving Grosso with Pellegrino as the only striker in his squad. Joshua Zirkzee also emerged as a target for La Viola, but recent reports have claimed that he is prioritising joining Juventus instead.

So, Fiorentina quickly set their sights on Beto, and a late move for the Everton striker is on the cards. Recent reports suggested that Everton were prepared for the player’s departure, and Everton will now search for a replacement striker before the transfer window closes.