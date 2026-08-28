Everton bracing for Beto exit amid Fiorentina links, Leeds United could join race

Everton are preparing for the possibility of Beto leaving before the transfer deadline, with Fiorentina maintaining contact over a move and Leeds United potentially re-entering the race.

The 28-year-old is understood to be open to returning to Serie A after slipping behind Thierno Barry in David Moyes’s attacking pecking order. According to TEAMtalk, Fiorentina remain in dialogue despite also closing in on Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Serie A club are reshaping their attack with Moise Kean expected to leave for Como.

Fiorentina keep Beto talks alive

Beto’s previous success with Udinese makes him an attractive option for Fiorentina, and his desire for regular football has strengthened the possibility of an exit. Everton are willing to listen to suitable offers amid his links with Fiorentina, although they will only sanction a departure once a replacement has been lined up.

The striker was an unused substitute in Everton’s recent 4-0 Carabao Cup victory over Preston and spent time with supporters after the final whistle, adding to speculation that his time on Merseyside could be nearing an end. Beto scored 10 goals in 40 appearances last season, but Barry has quickly established himself as Moyes’s preferred number nine after scoring against Crystal Palace and then netting a hat-trick against Preston North End.

Leeds United could revive interest

Fiorentina are not Beto’s only possible destination as Leeds have considered the forward previously and remain in the market for another striker before the deadline. That means they could revisit their interest if Everton formally make Beto available.

Daniel Farke’s side are also assessing alternatives, including Burnley’s Zian Flemming. Interestingly, Everton are monitoring Flemming themselves as a potential replacement should Beto depart, creating the possibility of several connected late-window moves.

Everton paid around £26 million to sign the Guinea-Bissau international from Udinese in 2023. While they may struggle to recover the full amount, they will still expect a meaningful fee. Beto’s situation looks increasingly straightforward: he wants regular football and Everton now have Barry ahead of him.

A return to Serie A feels the most natural solution, especially given his previous success in Italy, but Leeds could provide an interesting Premier League alternative if they decide to move. The decisive factor remains Everton finding a replacement. Until that happens, Fiorentina and Leeds may have to wait before the Toffees give Beto the green light to leave.