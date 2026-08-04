Leeds United line up summer move for Zian Flemming

Leeds United are preparing to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes, with Daniel Farke determined to reduce the team’s reliance on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals.

The Whites have assessed several centre-forwards throughout the summer, but Burnley attacker Zian Flemming is now emerging as one of the most realistic options available. His productivity in a struggling side, combined with his desire to remain in the Premier League, has placed him firmly on Leeds’ recruitment shortlist.

According to Football Insider, Burnley are bracing themselves for offers for Flemming following their relegation to the Championship. Leeds are expected to consider making a move, although Brentford have also registered an interest in the 28-year-old.

Flemming attracting interest after productive campaign

Flemming impressed during his first full Premier League season despite Burnley’s difficulties. The Dutch forward scored 11 league goals from only 21 starts, while his overall tally reportedly reached 12 goals across all competitions. His ability to produce consistently in a relegated team has encouraged clubs to believe he could become even more effective in a stronger attacking structure.

Burnley are aware that Flemming wants to continue playing at the highest level and expect formal bids to arrive during the final weeks of the window. The Clarets would prefer to retain one of their most productive players for a promotion campaign, but the striker’s personal ambitions and growing Premier League interest could make that difficult.

Flemming’s versatility also increases his appeal. Although capable of leading the line, he can operate behind another striker or move into attacking midfield, giving Farke greater tactical flexibility.

Leeds face competition from Brentford

Leeds’ need for another forward became evident last season as Calvert-Lewin carried much of the goalscoring responsibility, while Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha struggled to establish themselves as consistent alternatives. Farke now wants another proven option capable of starting matches or changing the shape of the attack from the bench.

Flemming fits that requirement without representing the same financial commitment as some of Leeds’ other targets. The Whites have also explored deals for Liam Delap and Nicolo Tresoldi, but Chelsea’s valuation of Delap remains an obstacle, while competition for Tresoldi is considerable. Brentford could present the most immediate threat in the race for Flemming. The London club have already made an enquiry and may view his physicality and versatility as a natural fit for their system.

Flemming would be a sensible signing for Leeds rather than a spectacular one, and that may be exactly what the club need. Scoring 11 Premier League goals from 21 starts in a relegated side is an impressive return, while his ability to play in several attacking roles would ease the pressure on Calvert-Lewin.

Much will depend on Burnley’s valuation. Leeds should not overpay for a 28-year-old, but if the fee is reasonable, Flemming offers proven production with considerably less risk than many overseas alternatives. Brentford’s presence means Leeds may need to act quickly once Burnley formally open the door.