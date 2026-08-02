Leeds United establish contact to discuss Liam Delap deal.

Leeds United are exploring the possibility of strengthening their attack with Liam Delap as Daniel Farke looks to build a squad capable of pushing into the Premier League’s top half.

The Whites have made initial contact regarding the Chelsea striker, but their interest will only progress if the financial conditions become more favourable. Chelsea currently value the 23-year-old at around £40 million, a figure Leeds are not prepared to meet after Delap’s difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have registered their interest and are keeping the situation under review. However, they will only consider advancing talks if Chelsea lower their asking price or become open to a more flexible deal structure.

Leeds admire Delap but question valuation

Delap joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town for £30 million last summer after attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. The move has not worked as expected so far. The striker scored only three goals in 48 appearances during his first campaign with the Blues, leading to growing speculation that he could leave before the transfer deadline.

Leeds still admire the qualities that made him one of the league’s most sought-after young forwards during his time at Ipswich. His physical presence, aggressive movement and ability to occupy central defenders would provide Farke with a different option in attack.

However, paying £40 million for a player coming off such an underwhelming season would represent a considerable risk. Leeds were heavily dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin last term, with Joel Piroe and Lukas Nmecha unable to consistently challenge for the starting position. Adding another striker remains a priority, but the club are determined not to overpay.

Everton and Nottingham Forest provide competition

Everton are long-term admirers of Delap and remain among the clubs monitoring his availability. Nottingham Forest have also been linked, meaning Chelsea could still attract a competitive market if they decide to soften their stance. Leeds’ position is nevertheless clear. They are interested, but not at the current valuation.

The Whites are also assessing alternatives. Burnley forward Zian Flemming has emerged as a leading target after scoring 11 Premier League goals last season, while Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi is also understood to be on Farke’s shortlist after an impressive campaign in Belgium.

Delap could still be a useful signing for Leeds, but only at the right price. His physical profile and previous Premier League promise make him an appealing option, yet Chelsea’s £40 million demand is difficult to justify after three goals in 48 matches. Leeds are right to establish contact without committing themselves. A reduced fee, loan or structured deal could make sense, but they should be prepared to move for Flemming or Tresoldi if Chelsea refuse to compromise.