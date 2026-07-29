Everton ahead of Leeds United, Newcastle United in Liam Delap race

Everton will look to sign struggling 23-year-old English striker Liam Delap from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Leeds United and Newcastle United are also interested in Liam Delap. However, the two clubs are behind Everton in the battle for the Chelsea striker’s signature, even though they have held talks over a summer deal. Meanwhile, the West London club will reportedly sanction a sale “receive a fee that delivers a profit” on the investment they made in the Englishman last year.

Liam Delap’s Chelsea struggles

Liam Delap has been underwhelming since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a deal worth £30 million last summer. The 23-year-old arrived amid considerable optimism after the West London club secured his services for what appeared to be a cost-effective rate following his exploits for the Tricky Trees. However, persistent fitness issues undermined his debut campaign before poor form added to the issues.

When available, Delap has been forced to operate behind Joao Pedro in the Chelsea pecking order. The English striker has accumulated only 1,907 minutes across 47 appearances for Chelsea, contributing three goals and five assists. By comparison, elite Premier League strikers typically accumulate 3,000+ minutes annually, indicating severe underutilisation. Despite these struggles, his stock remains high, with multiple clubs vying for his signature this year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Leeds United will target a striker this summer, as Joel Piroe is not in Daniel Farke’s plans. Additionally, Lukas Nmecha has only impressed in fits and starts, forcing the West Yorkshire club to return to the market for a striker who can be Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s partner due to Farke’s preference of the 3-5-2 formation.

Meanwhile, Everton previously targeted Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before he joined Chelsea. The Merseyside club’s renewed interest is strategically sound given the striker inconsistency in the 2025/26 season. While Beto has impressed recently, Thierno Barry’s stock has plummeted, reducing him to backup status for the Merseyside outfit.

As for Newcastle United, Nick Woltemade fizzled out after a solid start to life at the Tyneside club. Yoane Wissa, the other striker to arrive at St. James’ Park last summer, never made his mark due to fitness issues and poor form. Both players reportedly face an uncertain future at Newcastle United, forcing them to consider a long-term solution in the final third.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

However, with Everton leapfrogging the other suitors in the battle for Delap’s signature, they will aim to wrap up a deal quickly. Chelsea’s asking price of over £30 million may be excessive, considering the 23-year-old Englishman’s struggles in his debut season at the West London club. So, a move will be contingent on which side compromises more.