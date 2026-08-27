Fiorentina advance talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Beto seen as alternative

Fiorentina are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United misfit Joshua Zirkzee, but they also have their eyes on Beto as an alternative.

Fiorentina have stepped up their pursuit of Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee with an official €5 million loan bid including a buy clause, as per Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations remain ongoing as the Italian club seeks final agreement before the transfer window closes.

The proposal includes a season-long loan with a buy clause to be determined during talks. The Italian club are holding talks with Manchester United and Zirkzee’s representatives as they look to reach an agreement in the coming days.

Fiorentina’s pursuit comes as they prepare for the expected departure of Moise Kean, who is likely to join Como. The Viola require a replacement capable of leading their attack, and Zirkzee has emerged as their preferred option.

The 25-year-old earned his Manchester United move on the back of strong Serie A form with Bologna, but accumulated only 645 minutes in the 2025/26 season, with just two goals and an assist. A move to Serie A would give him more regular playing time and a chance to revive his career that has only gone downhill since moving to England.

With the Dutchman no longer considered an important part of Manchester United’s plans, the Red Devils are prepared to negotiate his departure. However, a lot will depend on the structure of the deal and whether the purchase clause is optional or an obligation based on conditions.

Fiorentina are also keeping tabs on Beto

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are not putting all their hopes on the Manchester United attacker. According to Firenze Viola, Everton’s Beto is their main alternative if they fail to complete a deal for Zirkzee. The need to sign a striker has ramped up, as Moise Kean is reportedly on the verge of joining Como.

The Portuguese striker, who made a name for himself at Udinese back in the day, is valued by Everton at around €25-30 million and currently earns approximately €2 million per season, with another €500,000 in bonuses.

While Zirkzee’s mobility suits Fiorentina’s build-up play, Beto offers a traditional centre-forward profile with a proven goal-scoring track record. They are closely monitoring the Everton striker’s situation and could step up their interest depending on how their pursuit of the Dutch international pans out.