Fiorentina eyeing last-gasp move for Joshua Zirkzee

Serie A club Fiorentina will look to sign 25-year-old Netherlands international Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by Matteo Moretto via Calciomercato, Joshua Zirkzee is the subject of interest of Fiorentina. The Violets are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Manchester United forward.

Per Matteo Moretto, Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici has “asked Manchester United for information regarding the feasibility of the Zirkzee operation” this summer. However, they will face stiff competition from Juventus, with the Calciomercato report suggesting the Serie A giants have “the deal ready” and will launch a bid once Jonathan David leaves.

Joshua Zirkzee and his Manchester United misery

Joshua Zirkzee has experienced a downturn in fortunes since joining Manchester United from Bologna in July 2024. The player arrived at Old Trafford after an impressive 2023/24 campaign with the Serie A club, which created a wave of optimism around him. However, the Dutchman has only impressed in fits and starts amid long bouts of inconsistency.

Zirkzee’s playing time dipped sharply in the 2025/26 season, as he accumulated only 645 minutes of game time in 26 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and one assist. However, the Dutch attacker has retained his popularity in the market, particularly among Serie A clubs.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Joshua Zirkzee aligns with their overhaul of the attack following Dusan Vlahovic’s departure as a free agent. The Serie A giants have been scouring the market for a productive attacker; additionally, Lois Openda and Jonathan David face uncertain futures at the Turin-based club. So, despite re-signing Randal Kolo Muani, they need another striker.

As for Fiorentina, La Viola must sign a striker before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, as Moise Kean faces an uncertain future at the Artemio Franchi Stadium amid his links with Como. Several strikers, including Beto, have thus emerged on Fiorentina’s wishlist, with Zirkzee also a viable target.

With Zirkzee keen on leaving Manchester United to return to Serie A, Fiorentina may feel they have a chance if they intensify their efforts to sign the Netherlands international. However, recent reports have claimed that he has approved the Juventus move, leaving Fiorentina in a difficult position in the race to sign him. Nevertheless, they retain a window until Tuesday’s deadline