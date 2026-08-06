Joshua Zirkzee approves Juventus move, Jonathan David sale needed to fund move

Juventus have received a boost in pursuit of Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee but need to offload Jonathan David to fund the move.

Joshua Zirkzee has approved a move to Juventus, though the Old Lady must resolve Jonathan David’s future before proceeding. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are also open to discussions over a deal, with the Serie A giants hoping to negotiate favourable terms rather than committing to an immediate purchase.

Zirkzee is keen on returning to Italy after enduring a frustrating spell at Manchester United. The Dutch international has been a bit-part player at Old Trafford, having scored nine goals and four assists since his €40 million move from Bologna in the summer of 2024.

Under Thiago Motta at Bologna, he developed into one of Italy’s standout forwards, earning his big-money switch to England. Now with limited opportunities in the Premier League, reviving his career in Turin is becoming increasingly attractive.

Zirkzee could leave United on loan this summer

Zirkzee has already informed Juventus of his willingness to join the club in principle, providing the Bianconeri with a significant boost. Manchester United have softened their stance; they are prepared to sit down with Juventus to discuss a possible loan arrangement. The structure of any deal remains the biggest sticking point.

Juventus sporting director Ricky Massara is now accelerating negotiations after seeing an opportunity emerge in Manchester. Massara has admired Zirkzee for some time and even attempted to sign him during his previous spell at AS Roma. The Bianconeri believe they have a realistic chance of completing the move.

Despite that optimism, one significant obstacle remains. Juventus must first find clarity over the exit-linked Jonathan David’s future before making their final move for Zirkzee. The Canadian striker, who joined the club on a free transfer last summer, has attracted interest from clubs across Europe after a mixed debut campaign that yielded eight goals.

Although David is understood to prefer staying in Turin to prove himself after a difficult first season, Juventus recognise that his departure would free up space in the squad and ease the financial burden of bringing in another high-profile forward.

Luciano Spalletti is eager to add another attacker before the transfer window closes, and Zirkzee’s technical quality makes him an appealing option despite not fitting the profile of a traditional centre-forward.