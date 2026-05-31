Juventus could offer Jonathan David in deal to sign Destiny Udogie

Jonathan David has been linked with a move away from Juventus, and he could be offered to Tottenham in a deal.

The Canadian International has not been at his best this season, and Juventus are prepared to get rid of him. They are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham defender Destiny Udogie and could include the Canadian International in a deal, as per Calciomercato.

Tottenham need more depth in their attacking unit, and David could prove an interesting acquisition. He has shown his quality in France before, and if he manages to return to his best, he could be an asset to Tottenham as well. It will be interesting to see if the North London club is willing to accept him as part of the deal for Udogie.

The left back has been inconsistent this past season, and Tottenham should look to bring in an upgrade. They are expected to sign Andrew Robertson, and the Scottish International could start in his place next season.

It could prove to be a wise decision to accept as part of the deal. He could help them improve going forward. The Canadian International will help share the goal-scoring burden with Dominic Solanke.

Other clubs, such as Aston Villa and Newcastle, have also been linked with David.

Spurs move would be ideal for David

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Tottenham will be exciting for the striker. He has not been able to showcase his qualities at Juventus, and he will be desperate to get his career back on track. A move to the Premier League would be a fresh start for the Striker, and he will look to regain his form and confidence. Regular football in England would be ideal for him.

Tottenham have had a disappointing season, and they were fighting for survival in the Premier League. They will look to do a lot better this time around, and adding quality players to the team would be a step in the right direction. Apart from a quality striker, they should invest in a left winger as well.

A return to Italy could also help Udogie get his career back on track.