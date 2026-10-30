Manchester United eye January move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United will look to sign 29-year-old English international Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Laurie Whitwell and Beren Cross on The Athletic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Leeds United centre-forward.

Per The Athletic, the Englishman has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time, with the club’s recruitment staff “trying to establish if a move when the window opens is feasible”. However, the report adds that a January departure is “remote” and that Leeds United are “expected to be fiercely protective of their star striker” in January.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his resurgence

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has resurrected his stuttering fortunes since joining Leeds United in a Bosman move in August 2025. The 29-year-old spent nearly a decade with Everton and showed promising signs before persistent fitness issues blighted his progress. That meant he was in and out of the starting lineup in his final seasons with Everton. However, he has turned his situation around in the last 14 months.

Calvert-Lewin was impressive in his debut season, amassing 15 goals and one assist in 39 outings in all competitions. The English striker has retained that form in the 2026/27 campaign, netting five goals in ten appearances thus far. His exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs over the past year.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as the absence of a reliable striker has hurt the team in the first two months of the 2026/27 season, with Joshua Zirkzee not featuring prominently in Michael Carrick’s plans.

Even during Sesko’s current spell on the sidelines, Carrick has preferred to use Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha as a striker. With Zirkzee facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford heading into the January transfer window, Manchester United need a new stirker in January. Calvert-Lewin’s extensive Premier League experience, physical style of play, and intelligent movement make him an appealing target for United.

However, Leeds United’s hardline stance creates an issue, and it will force Manchester United to consider an alternative, with recent reports linking the Red Devils with Jean-Philippe Mateta and others.