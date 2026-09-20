Leeds United unwilling to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid Manchester United links

Leeds United have no plans to part ways with Dominic Calvert-Lewin following the recent re-emergence of links to Manchester United.

Leeds United have no plans to part ways with Calvert-Lewin, according to a report by Football Insider. The West Yorkshire outfit will not entertain approaches from interested suitors despite the renewed speculation.

Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds United on a free transfer after leaving Everton in the summer of 2025. The striker scored 14 league goals in his first season, helping Leeds finish mid-table following their promotion to the top flight. He signed a three-year contract, with his agreement expiring in 2028. He has made a solid start to the new campaign, with three league goals in four appearances.

Leeds United have no plans to sell Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Michael Owen claimed that Manchester United should have signed Calvert-Lewin, a statement that prompted Leeds to respond firmly to the speculation. The former Liverpool striker’s comments appeared to suggest that Leeds are not a destination for top talent. Leeds expressed their displeasure at Owen’s framing, and the incident reignited questions about Calvert-Lewin’s future at the club.

Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in Calvert-Lewin previously, considering him as a potential backup to Benjamin Sesko during the summer of 2025. However, the striker opted to join Leeds on a free transfer, and the club remain satisfied with his form and performances. Leeds consider the English striker to remain a key part of their plans, and there is no indication that he is seeking a move elsewhere.

What next for Calvert-Lewin?

Leeds United’s stance suggests that they are not considering selling Calvert-Lewin, which could lead to the club offering him a new contract. With his current deal set to expire in 2028, the Elland Road outfit could potentially begin negotiations over an extension at some point this season.

For now, there is no indication that the striker is seeking a move elsewhere. However, he could be tempted if a bigger club enters the race. Calvert-Lewin will likely remain focused on the season ahead and continue giving his best for Leeds, while the club will hope to secure a new deal with the in-form 29-year-old during the campaign.