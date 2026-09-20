Leeds United unhappy with Michael Owen’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin claim

Leeds United are unhappy with Michael Owen’s recent comments about Dominic Calvert-Lewin and the lack of respect that came with it.

Michael Owen’s comments about Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Manchester United have sparked considerable debate, with Leeds United unhappy with the former Liverpool striker’s remarks, according to Football Insider. Whether those comments will lead to speculation about the in-form forward’s future remains to be seen, but the club believes they showed a lack of respect from the former striker.

Calvert-Lewin has long carried a reputation for being injury-prone, although the statistics do not necessarily support that perception. There have been suggestions that he has missed numerous matches because of fitness concerns, but he played regularly during his final two seasons at Everton.

After signing for Leeds United on a free transfer last summer, Calvert-Lewin attracted interest from several clubs. However, his reputation as a goalscorer did not lead to a move to a major club. Instead, he accepted the opportunity at Elland Road to continue his career.

Michael Owen’s comments irk Leeds United

Michael Owen recently suggested that Manchester United missed an opportunity by failing to sign Calvert-Lewin when he was available on a free transfer in the summer of 2025. He also referred to “bigger teams”, comments that could be interpreted as suggesting Leeds United are a smaller club. Those remarks have not gone down well at Elland Road.

Leeds United are reportedly extremely unhappy with Owen’s comments about Calvert-Lewin and his links to Manchester United. The club believes the former striker’s remarks showed an underlying lack of respect for the West Yorkshire club.

The Whites feel they gave Calvert-Lewin an opportunity when other clubs failed to do so, and his impressive form demonstrates that their faith in him was justified. However, the club are not concerned about his future, as the 29-year-old is now firmly regarded as an important player.

Owen’s comments could nevertheless encourage other clubs to monitor Calvert-Lewin more closely and consider him as a potential future target. Manchester United need a striker with his quality and goalscoring ability, although signing a player from Leeds could prove extremely difficult given the historic rivalry between the two clubs.