Manchester United set to sell Joshua Zirkzee to make room for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United are ready to offload Joshua Zirkzee to make room for the potential arrival of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Manchester United could sanction the sale of Joshua Zirkzee in January to make room for a move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Red Devils are understood to have Mateta on their list of attacking targets as they consider adding more depth behind first-choice striker Benjamin Sesko.

However, a new centre-forward is not currently considered a priority, with Manchester United having several players capable of filling the position on a makeshift basis; that situation could change if Zirkzee leaves Old Trafford.

United could allow the Dutch international to depart in January, with his exit potentially opening the door for Mateta to arrive as his replacement. Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for some time and was available for a possible departure during the summer.

The 25-year-old is reportedly not part of Michael Carrick’s long-term plans and has struggled to establish himself this season as well. He has made only four appearances (70 minutes in total) so far and has not started a single game, raising further questions about his future at the club.

Several European clubs are understood to retain an interest in the former Bologna striker, giving Manchester United a potential route to offload him in January.

Manchester United eye Mateta as Zirkzee replacement

The French striker has entered the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace, and his situation has attracted interest from several clubs in England and across Europe. The South London club blocked his departure during the summer because he remained an important part of their plans, but the Eagles could reconsider their position when the January window opens.

Crystal Palace look set to lose Mateta as a free agent in 2027. They could therefore decide to cash in midway through the season rather than risk losing him for nothing, although they are also comfortable keeping him until the end of his contract.

Mateta has contributed 76 goals in 203 appearances for Crystal Palace since joining on loan from FSV Mainz in early 2021, with the stay made permanent for €15 million subsequently. He has since established himself as a consistent Premier League goalscorer.

For Manchester United, Mateta’s arrival would establish a partnership with Sesko, sharing the attacking workload. The Frenchman could also offer the Slovenian international guidance as he continues adapting to the demands of English football. However, any January move will depend heavily on Zirkzee’s future. If United can find a buyer for the Dutchman, Mateta could become a realistic target.