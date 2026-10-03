Crystal Palace resigned to losing Jean-Philippe Mateta in January

Jean-Philippe Mateta is seemingly destined to leave Crystal Palace, either in January or next summer as a free agent.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is poised to leave Crystal Palace, either in January or next summer on a free transfer, according to a report by Football Insider. Now into the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, the French striker is unlikely to sign a new deal. A few interested parties emerged during earlier transfer windows, though Palace would have facilitated a sale had they found the right suitor willing to pay the required fee.

The fact that Jean-Philippe Mateta was close to leaving Crystal Palace back in the January transfer window and did not leave the club in the summer would have surprised many in the market. The Eagles would have facilitated a sale had they found the right suitor willing to pay the required fee to take the Frenchman, as there were a few clubs keen.

For instance, a report stated that Palace had asked for £25 million for Mateta, which might have been a sticking point for many suitors. Teams like Manchester United have kept tabs on the player ahead of future windows, and reports state that the Frenchman might be out of the club soon, possibly even in the January transfer window.

Premier League interest in Mateta

Crystal Palace view Mateta as key to their plans, even though the 29-year-old has played only one game so far this season. A hamstring injury has restricted his participation since the opening game of the Premier League season, as the South Londoners want to use him during important stretches of the campaign, which could potentially see them block any exit before January.

Still, there are teams that were interested back in the warm months and may try again to bring the striker in on a cut-price deal in January. Aston Villa and Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing the Frenchman, with the two clubs likely to offer more attractive terms than he currently has at Selhurst Park.

Villa’s interest may have emerged as recent reports have linked Tammy Abraham with a move away from the club. As for Tottenham, Dominic Solanke’s struggles and the storm surrounding Richarlison have created the need for a new striker.

Aston Villa also offer the prospect of Champions League football, something the Frenchman is keen to play in during the next stage of his career, whereas Tottenham may not be able to give that in the short term. However, any decision in January will depend on Crystal Palace, who are probably leaning toward keeping the striker for the remainder of his deal.