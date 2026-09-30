Manchester United accelerate move to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United will look to sign 29-year-old French international Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Manchester United will enter the January transfer window with the purpose of signing a striker who can be an alternative to Benjamin Sesko. So, director of football Jason Wilcox has identified Jean-Philippe Mateta as one of the options to bolster the position.

Per TEAMtalk, the Red Devils cannot ignore the “lack of options up front” and will intensify their efforts to sign Mateta in the winter transfer window. The report adds that while the Frenchman is also a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, the opportunity to join Manchester United will appeal to him.

How has Jean-Philippe Mateta fared at Crystal Palace?

Jean-Philippe Mateta has established himself as one of the most reliable strikers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from FSV Mainz 05. The South London outfit initially signed the 29-year-old on loan in January 2021 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. While the player made gradual progress to begin with, his fortunes transformed under the tutelage of Oliver Glasner.

The French international has made over 200 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far, chipping in with 62 goals and 14 assists. Despite being unsettled for large parts of the 2025/26 season, he managed an impressive tally of 16 goals and three assists in 50 outings. Meanwhile, Mateta’s situation remains unchanged, with several well-known clubs vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United considered signing Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the club’s need for more quality and productivity in front of goal, as Joshua Zirkzee is not a prominent part of Michael Carrick’s plans.

Even when Benjamin Sesko has been unavailable, Carrick has preferred Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to be the Slovenian striker’s deputy up front. So, with Sesko struggling with persistent fitness issues in the early days of the 2026/27 season, Manchester United will rightly prioritise signing a striker, with Mateta an appealing option due to his physicality and poaching ability.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is already well-accustomed to the demands of Premier League football, and he should not take long to settle down at Old Trafford. Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition for his signature, as apart from Saudi clubs, recent reports have also linked him with Aston Villa and Tottenham. However, with the Crystal Palace striker open to moving to Old Trafford, the Red Devils are well-placed to land him.