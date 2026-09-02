Aston Villa, Tottenham increasingly likely to launch January bids for Jean-Philippe Mateta

Aston Villa and Tottenham are likely to table a bid for Crystal Palace’s disgruntled star Jean-Philippe Mateta in January.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly likely to make moves for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta when the January transfer window opens. According to Football Insider, both clubs continue to view the 29-year-old as a potential target, with his contract situation likely to make him an attractive option this winter.

Mateta was keen to leave Selhurst Park during the summer but failed to secure a move after suffering a hamstring injury. The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with an exit in recent transfer windows, and his situation is now becoming increasingly difficult for Palace to manage.

The striker’s contract expires next summer, meaning January could represent Palace’s final realistic opportunity to receive a transfer fee for him. Meanwhile, Mateta can negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs starting January and could also run down his deal and decide his future next summer.

His situation is expected to attract multiple suitors during the winter window. Crystal Palace are likely to lower their demands rather than risk losing an experienced Premier League striker for nothing, while Villa and Spurs could look to take advantage.

Aston Villa and Tottenham could look for another striker

Aston Villa have already reshaped their forward line after the departure of Ollie Watkins and Donyell Malen, bringing in Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese international is expected to lead the attack, but much could depend on how quickly the former Chelsea star settles at Villa Park.

If Jackson struggles, Aston Villa could revisit their search for another striker in January. Mateta would offer competition while also providing a different physical profile in the final third. Tottenham, meanwhile, have also strengthened their attacking options.

Omar Marmoush has arrived to provide support and cover for Dominic Solanke, while Richarlison remains another option up top. However, Solanke’s injury history and uncertainty surrounding Richarlison’s long-term future could encourage Spurs to explore another addition. Mateta’s Premier League experience and physical presence could make him an appealing solution.

The Frenchman featured in 50 matches last season and contributed towards 19 goals. Those numbers are not spectacular, but Mateta has consistently proven himself at the Premier League level and offers qualities beyond his goal tally.

His strength, hold-up play and ability to occupy defenders could give both Aston Villa and Tottenham something different. With his contract situation placing Crystal Palace under pressure, Mateta could finally secure the move away from South London he has been seeking.