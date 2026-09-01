Richarlison set for Tottenham stay as Everton move collapses

Richarlison is widely expected to stay at Tottenham beyond the transfer deadline day after a move to Everton collapsed.

Richarlison will stay at Tottenham after his proposed move to Everton collapsed, per Sky Sports. Despite limited playing time likely at Spurs this season, the Brazilian striker has chosen to remain in north London and see out the final year of his contract.

Tottenham had agreed a double deal with Everton that could have seen Richarlison rejoin the Toffees, with Iliman Ndiaye moving to the North London club. Since then, the deal has collapsed entirely.

Everton had been eager to finalise the move, but Richarlison reportedly outlined on his Instagram account that he would only move for the right conditions, highlighting that he would not allow anyone else to make decisions for him. Ndiaye has agreed to join Manchester City, leaving Tottenham without their preferred replacement.

Richarlison to stay put?

Richarlison is now expected to stay at Tottenham and see out his contract at the club. This will be a blow for Spurs in their effort to cash in on the unwanted Brazilian international, and now the club run the risk of letting the player leave on a free transfer next summer. There could still be a late twist, although one that is unlikely at this point of deadline day.

The failed transfer has prompted a swift response from Spurs in the transfer market. Tottenham signed Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan with a buy option, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The club also addressed the departure of Kevin Danso by signing Tosin Adarabioyo on a permanent deal from Chelsea. De Zerbi has prioritised replacing departing defenders and wingers with these additions.

Richarlison originally joined Tottenham in a £60 million deal from Everton in 2022. Despite suggestions of limited game time in the upcoming campaign, especially after the arrival of Omar Marmoush to play in the No.9 role, there remains a possibility of a late twist in the final hours of deadline day.

Tottenham’s rapid signings late in the window

Tottenham have not sat back since the Ndiaye deal collapsed, as they have since signed Mudryk, while also addressing the departure of Kevin Danso by signing Tosin Adarabioyo on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Whether these signings make sense for the club remains the question, but Roberto De Zerbi has clearly prioritised having replacement options in place.

Tottenham have lost their opening two Premier League games of the season, conceding five and scoring none in the process. De Zerbi will hope the late flurry in the transfer market could help them build confidence for the coming games, while the focus will be on Richarlison and how the Italian manager tends to use him moving forward if he does end up staying put.